Hugh Jackman advocates getting checked out for skin cancer

Hugh Jackman on cancer diagnosis and prevention

Hugh Jackman is once again urging people to take sun protection seriously after opening up about his ongoing battle with skin cancer.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Dec. 10, the actor reflected on how many times he has faced the disease and how important early action can be.

Jackman, now 57, shared that he has dealt with “like six skin cancers” over the years.

He explained that while melanoma and squamous cell carcinoma can be more dangerous, he has only experienced basal cell carcinoma, the most common and most treatable type when caught early.

Still, he stressed that even the least aggressive form shouldn’t be taken lightly, saying, “It’s a cancer and it grows. And if you don’t take it out, it’ll get into your bones and then you've got to take the bone out.”

His doctor has already warned him that more diagnoses are likely as he ages and his immune system changes.

Jackman noted that skin cancer often develops decades after the initial sun damage, adding, “All skin cancer, all of it happens 25 years before the cancer comes. And he said it could be one time where you got burned really badly. Just one.”

Growing up in Australia put him at higher risk, but Jackman emphasised that everyone should take the issue seriously.

He called it “the most preventable cancer” and encouraged regular skin checks. The actor also admitted that even after his first diagnosis, he still fell into the trap of chasing a tan while on vacation.

Reflecting on that now, he laughed at himself: “You’re an idiot… Be the pasty skin guy. Who cares?”

Jackman’s first experience with basal cell carcinoma happened in 2013 after his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness urged him to get a mark on his nose examined.

A makeup artist later noticed another spot while he was filming X-Men: Days of Future Past, leading him to become more vigilant.

In 2015, he shared that hearing the word “cancer” was always shocking, even though it’s common where he grew up. He admitted, “I never wore sunscreen growing up, so I was a prime candidate for it.”

Over the years, he has had several spots removed, three from his nose and one from his shoulder, and he continues to visit his doctor every three months for routine checkups.

Jackman’s message is simple but urgent, protect your skin, pay attention to changes, and get checked early.

His own experience serves as a reminder that sun damage lingers long after the burn fades, and taking action today can prevent a much harder battle years down the road.