Snoop Dogg gets special honour from Olympics

Snoop Dogg steps in major Olympics role

Snoop Dogg has earned a unique new role ahead of next year’s Winter Olympics, and it’s one that celebrates his charm just as much as his love for sports.

As BBC reports, The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced that the 54-year-old rapper has been appointed an “honourary coach” for Team USA, a volunteer position focused on supporting American athletes behind the scenes.

The appointment follows Snoop Dogg’s memorable presence at the Paris Summer Games, where he became a fan favourite as a special correspondent for NBC’s Olympics coverage.

He even performed at the handover ceremony for the upcoming Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, further cementing his connection to the global sporting event.

This time, the hip-hop legend is joining Team USA in a more official capacity.

As “Coach Snoop,” he’ll be cheering on athletes and bringing what the USOPC describes as his “signature humour and heart” to help motivate the team.

The organisation’s CEO, Sarah Hirshland, praised Snoop’s energy, saying his enthusiasm for the Olympic and Paralympic movement is “contagious.”

Snoop explained his role with his usual laid-back confidence, sharing that for him, it’s all about uplifting the real stars.

“Team USA athletes are the real stars – I'm just here to cheer, uplift and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines,” he said.

He added that the team represents “talent, heart and hustle,” and if he can add any love or motivation, “that’s a win for me.”

A longtime sports enthusiast, Snoop has been involved in youth athletics for years.

In 2005, he founded the Snoop Youth Football League to give inner-city children opportunities to play American football in major stadiums across the country.

As the Winter Games head to Milan and Cortina, Italy, from February 6 to 22, fans can expect Snoop to bring his trademark positivity to Team USA, proving once again that his impact goes far beyond music.