Kelly Osbourne slaps back at criticism over weightloss

Kelly Osbourne's reaction to 'disgusting' comments: 'I am ill right now'

Kelly Osbourne is pushing back firmly against the wave of body-shaming comments she’s received in the months following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

The television personality opened up in a candid Instagram Story on Dec. 10, addressing both the support she’s felt and the cruelty she’s faced during what she described as one of the most difficult periods of her life.

Kelly began by thanking those who shared “lovely, lovely, lovely comments,” saying the kindness has helped her navigate her grief. But she didn’t shy away from acknowledging the darker side of social media.

She said she has also received “disgusting, horrible, mean brutal comments,” and questioned what people expect her to look or feel like as she deals with such a profound loss.

For Kelly, just “getting out of bed and facing my life” is already a major step, and she believes that should be seen with compassion, not judgment.

The former reality star made it clear that the negative remarks say far more about the people posting them than about her.

She urged those leaving hateful messages to take “a strong, hard look at yourself,” adding that many of the comments reflect the insecurities of the people writing them.

When some accused her of looking unwell, she responded honestly: “Well, I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down.”

She questioned why anyone would expect her to appear as though everything is fine when she is still grieving and trying to adjust.

What upset her most, she said, was discovering that many of the cruel comments came from adult women, some even describing themselves as mothers or counselors.

She found it “absolutely devastating that women can’t support other women,” especially when someone is dealing with the death of a parent.

Instead of lifting one another up, she said, too many are quick to tear each other down.

After weeks of holding it in, Kelly ended her message with a blunt sign-off to those who continue to attack her appearance, “So, go f--- yourself.”

Through her frustration, Kelly also highlighted an important reminder, grief doesn’t come with a timeline or a polished appearance.

For her, surviving each day is the victory, and she hopes others can learn to show more compassion, both to themselves and to those navigating their own losses.