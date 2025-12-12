Daniel Craig says quitting Bond has reignited his love for acting

The 57-year-old portrayed the iconic 007 for 15 years

Daniel Craig has admitted that he's enjoying acting more than ever since leaving the role of James Bond-even if he's working harder than ever.

The 57-year-old portrayed the iconic 007 for 15 years across five films before stepping away in 2021.

The franchise gave his character a definitive farewell in No Time To Die, a decision Daniel supported wholeheartedly.

Four years on, Daniel says he now approaches acting with greater freedom, taking on roles he might previously have been hesitant to accept.

He explained: 'I'm not saying no to things that I might have been a little bit wary about before.'

In an interview with Radio Times, he continued: 'When the Bond thing was going on in my life, the juxtaposition between that and another role would sometimes feel self-conscious.

'I am working harder than I ever have, but I am also just enjoying it more than I ever have. I get to do really interesting, different stuff.'

Last year Daniel said how working on the franchise had left him 'empty' and 'exhausted.'

He explained: 'Early on with Bond I thought I had to do other work, but I didn't. I was becoming a star, whatever that means, and people wanted me in their films. Incredible.

'Most actors are out of work for large chunks so you take your job offers - but they left me empty. Then, bottom line, I got paid.

'I was so exhausted at the end of a Bond it would take me six months to recover emotionally. I always had the attitude that life must come first and, when work came first for a while, it strung me out.'

Since retiring from 007, Daniel has embraced more varied roles, seeking out projects that challenge him and allow him to explore new creative territory.