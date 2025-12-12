 
Daniel Craig says quitting Bond has reignited his love for acting

Daniel Craig reveals he is enjoying acting more since leaving James Bond

Geo News Digital Desk
December 12, 2025

The 57-year-old portrayed the iconic 007 for 15 years
Daniel Craig has admitted that he's enjoying acting more than ever since leaving the role of James Bond-even if he's working harder than ever.

The 57-year-old portrayed the iconic 007 for 15 years across five films before stepping away in 2021.

The franchise gave his character a definitive farewell in No Time To Die, a decision Daniel supported wholeheartedly.

Four years on, Daniel says he now approaches acting with greater freedom, taking on roles he might previously have been hesitant to accept.

He explained: 'I'm not saying no to things that I might have been a little bit wary about before.'

In an interview with Radio Times, he continued: 'When the Bond thing was going on in my life, the juxtaposition between that and another role would sometimes feel self-conscious.

'I am working harder than I ever have, but I am also just enjoying it more than I ever have. I get to do really interesting, different stuff.'

Last year Daniel said how working on the franchise had left him 'empty' and 'exhausted.'

He explained: 'Early on with Bond I thought I had to do other work, but I didn't. I was becoming a star, whatever that means, and people wanted me in their films. Incredible.

'Most actors are out of work for large chunks so you take your job offers - but they left me empty. Then, bottom line, I got paid.

'I was so exhausted at the end of a Bond it would take me six months to recover emotionally. I always had the attitude that life must come first and, when work came first for a while, it strung me out.'

Since retiring from 007, Daniel has embraced more varied roles, seeking out projects that challenge him and allow him to explore new creative territory.

