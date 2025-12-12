Sydney Sweeney breaks her silence on ‘quitting' acting career

Sydney Sweeney opened up about a surprising moment in her life when she almost walked away from acting while filming her intense new boxing biopic Christy.

The 28-year-old actress completely transformed herself to play real fighter Christy Martin.

Sydney trained twice a day, gained 35 pounds of muscle and pushed her body to the limit.

She even walked away with a concussion and bloody noses during filming.

But none of that made her want to quit the movie, instead, it made the actress think about leaving Hollywood for boxing.

In a talk with Ethan Hawke for Variety and CNN’s Actors on Actors, the Euphoria star said the physical work reminded her of her childhood when she used to kickbox.

The Anyone But You actress said the training made her feel alive again and even joked that she thought about quitting acting to become a fighter.

Sweeney shared that every fight in the film came from Christy’s real matches.

She told the stunt team she wanted everything to feel real and they agreed.

Moreover, the result was tough but exciting work that brought her closer to the character.

The Housemaid star further spoke about returning to Euphoria and said she just wrapped Season 3, explaing that playing Cassie pushed her to take emotional risks and trust her instincts.

She said the team always loved the wild takes because those moments felt the most honest.

Sweeney later defended her recent movie Christy after it missed out on Golden Globe nominations, sharing a Sports Illustrated cover with Christy and wrote that it was the most important film shes done.