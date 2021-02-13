Jamaat-e-Islami announces Senate election candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

JI announces candidates for Senate polls from KP

Senate polls will be held on March 3

Candidates can file their nomination papers till Feb 15

Jamaat-e-Islami's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has announced its names of candidates for the Senate election.



JI has nominated Maulana Dr Ata-ur-Rehman, a former member of the National Assembly, for the general seat of the Senate, while Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khalil, a former district deputy nazim of Peshawar, has been nominated for the technocrat seat.

Former MNA Inayat Begum has been nominated for the reserved seat for women, while Javed Gul has been nominated for the minority seat.

A day earlier, PTI, too, finalised its candidates for the Senate polls. Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide Dr Sania Nishtar are some of the candidates that the PTI have decided to choose.

This was revealed by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, who took to Twitter to disclose that the party has finalised most of its candidates for the Senate polls.

ECP extends date to file nomination papers for Senate polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday extended the date to file nomination papers for the Senate election till February 15, but maintained that the polls will be held on March 3 as announced earlier.

The new notification says the date to file nomination papers has been set from February 12 till February 15.

The ECP said that it was amending the dates after seeing reports in the media that the candidates were facing difficulties in completing legal formalities to file nomination papers