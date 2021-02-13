Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned about ‘putting a gun to the Queen’s head’: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

An expert has come forward to shed light on the Royal Family’s real thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the royal family.

According to one of the experts royal editor Emily Andrews, a very a "senior member of the Royal Household said to me, 'You don't put a gun to the Queen's head'."

During her interview with Mail on Sunday she was quoted saying, "It's a move that's been endlessly criticised. But it seems, in their minds, they felt they simply had no choice. At the time in January, there was a lot of anger.”

“As one very senior member of the Royal Household said to me, 'You don't put a gun to the Queen's head'. You don't go public and say what you want. Their policy is to sort it out behind closed doors. Everyone tries to negotiate and then presents a united front."

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox wants fans to support her friend amid pandemic

Megan Fox wants fans to support her friend amid pandemic

Kangana Ranaut receives flak for saying she is 'more talented than Meryl Streep'

Kangana Ranaut receives flak for saying she is 'more talented than Meryl Streep'
Eminem's daughter says to release a video on Valentine's Day

Eminem's daughter says to release a video on Valentine's Day
Princess Eugenie brings newborn son home to Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie brings newborn son home to Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage

Turkish actor praises Pakistani children for recreating 'Ertugrul' battle scene

Turkish actor praises Pakistani children for recreating 'Ertugrul' battle scene

Jessica Biel reacts to Justin Timberlake's apology to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson

Jessica Biel reacts to Justin Timberlake's apology to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson
Asim Azhar's 'Ghalat Fehmi' becomes first Pakistani song to top spotify charts

Asim Azhar's 'Ghalat Fehmi' becomes first Pakistani song to top spotify charts
Ayeza Khan soaks up the sun with husband Danish Taimoor in loved-up photo

Ayeza Khan soaks up the sun with husband Danish Taimoor in loved-up photo
Dua Lipa becomes an ‘Emerald Goddess’ in ‘We’re Good’ music video

Dua Lipa becomes an ‘Emerald Goddess’ in ‘We’re Good’ music video
Syra Yousuf, Atif Aslam team up for upcoming ‘Raat’ music video

Syra Yousuf, Atif Aslam team up for upcoming ‘Raat’ music video
BTS leaves ARMYs elated with upcoming ‘Dynamite night’ on MTV Unplugged

BTS leaves ARMYs elated with upcoming ‘Dynamite night’ on MTV Unplugged
Twitter lauds Iqra Aziz's performance as Geo TV's 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3' goes on-air

Twitter lauds Iqra Aziz's performance as Geo TV's 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3' goes on-air

Latest

view all