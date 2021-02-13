Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 13 2021
Megan Fox wants fans to support her friend amid pandemic

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

Coronavirus has killed tens of thousands of people across the world and affected millions more since it emerged in China last year.

The pandemic has also affected businesses across the world and small businesses are still trying to recover from the impact caused by nationwide lockdowns in several countries.

Many celebrities have called on their fans to support small business amid the crisis.

Hollywood star Megan Fox on Friday used her Instagram account to seek support for her "best friend" who is running a small business.

Check out her post below:  


