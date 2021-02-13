WATCH: Karachi Corps take part in tactical drills in Thar

Karachi Corps troops are taking part in tactical drills as part of exercise “Jidar-ul-Hadeed”

The four-week-long defensive manoeuvre exercise began on Jan 28 and will end on Feb 28

The exercise is aimed at validating the concept of defence in deserts

Karachi Corps troops are taking part in tactical drills and procedures as part of the exercise “Jidar-ul-Hadeed” in the Thar Desert, the Inter-Services Public Relation said Saturday.



The four-week-long defensive manoeuvre exercise began on January and will end on February 28, according to the military's media wing.

"The defensive manoeuvre exercise is aimed at validating the concept of defence in deserts," the ISPR said.



According to ISPR, the drill is being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometres ahead of Chhor, under a conventional operations setting.

'Druzhba V': Pakistan-Russia special forces’ joint exercise underway in Tarbela