Saturday Feb 13 2021
WATCH: Karachi Corps take part in tactical drills in Thar

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

  • Karachi Corps troops are taking part in tactical drills as part of exercise “Jidar-ul-Hadeed”
  • The four-week-long defensive manoeuvre exercise began on Jan 28 and will end on Feb 28
  • The exercise is aimed at validating the concept of defence in deserts

Karachi Corps troops are taking part in tactical drills and procedures as part of the exercise “Jidar-ul-Hadeed” in the Thar Desert, the Inter-Services Public Relation said Saturday.

The four-week-long defensive manoeuvre exercise began on January and will end on February 28, according to the military's media wing.

"The defensive manoeuvre exercise is aimed at validating the concept of defence in deserts," the ISPR said.

According to ISPR, the drill is being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometres ahead of Chhor, under a conventional operations setting.

Justice Isa asks how world knows of CJP's verdict before he has seen it
Solicitor says Daily Mail attacked Imran Ali Yousaf on false grounds
Senate election: Election Commission asks FBR, NAB, SBP to verify candidates' data
PTI issues final list of Senate candidates
Video: PML-N, PTI workers clash ahead of NA-75 by-poll in Sialkot
'#PawriHoriHai' influencer Dananeer Mobeen overwhelmed after video goes viral
PM Imran Khan launches urban forestry in Lahore based on Japan's Miyawaki technique
Jamaat-e-Islami announces Senate election candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
ECP extends date to file nomination papers for Senate polls till February 15
Punjab police squad to make debut in Pakistan Day parade
Haripur woman killed as 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Pakistan
Pakistan reports highest incidence of violence against women at peak of coronavirus pandemic in 2020

