Petrol price in Pakistan expected to go up after Feb 15

The prices of petroleum products may once more shoot up after February 15, sources told Geo News on Saturday.



According to sources, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary for revision of rates to the Petroleum Division.

Sources said that OGRA has based the recommended rates on a levy of Rs30 per litre and has advised that the price of petrol be raised by Rs16 per litre.

In the summary forwarded by OGRA, diesel is recommended to be priced at Rs14.75 per litre more expensive, the sources said.

They added that currently a petroleum levy of Rs21.04 is in effect besides a levy of Rs22.11 per litre for diesel.

Last month, at the turn of February, the price of petrol went up by Rs2.70 per litre.

Light diesel oil saw a rise in price by Rs3, high speed diesel by Rs2.88 and kerosene by Rs3.54 per litre.

The following are the current rates for petroleum products in Pakistan.

