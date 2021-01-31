Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Petrol price in Pakistan goes up by Rs2.70 for February

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

A staff member of a pumping station in Pakistan fills up a car with fuel. — AFP/File

The government on Sunday announced that the price of petrol for February will go up by Rs2.70 per litre.

According to a notification by the Prime Minister Office, light diesel oil will also see a rise in price by Rs3 per litre, while high speed diesel will cost dearer by Rs2.88 per litre.

The new prices will take effect at midnight and as has become recent practice, may undergo revision before February 15.

A similar revision was done on January 15 for the remaining two weeks of the month.

Two days ago, Geo News, citing sources in the petroleum division, reported that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary of the prices of petroleum products in which it has proposed an increase of Rs12 per litre for petrol and Rs10 per litre for diesel.

Petrol may become more expensive in Pakistan from February

More to follow.


More From Pakistan:

Govt kept waiting for 'charity-based' coronavirus vaccine: Ahsan Iqbal

Govt kept waiting for 'charity-based' coronavirus vaccine: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt recovered land worth Rs210bn from 36 PML-N members: Shahzad Akbar

Govt recovered land worth Rs210bn from 36 PML-N members: Shahzad Akbar
PTI working on development as it considers Karachi its own unlike PPP's Sindh govt: Asad Umar

PTI working on development as it considers Karachi its own unlike PPP's Sindh govt: Asad Umar
PM Imran Khan to take calls from public tomorrow at 4pm

PM Imran Khan to take calls from public tomorrow at 4pm
Osama bin Laden used to finance, support Nawaz Sharif, reveals former ambassador

Osama bin Laden used to finance, support Nawaz Sharif, reveals former ambassador
PM Imran Khan shares 'more good news on economic front'

PM Imran Khan shares 'more good news on economic front'

Authorities arrest 6 passengers for traveling abroad on fake coronavirus certificates

Authorities arrest 6 passengers for traveling abroad on fake coronavirus certificates
Imran Khan's govt won't last a day if I don't want it to: Pervaiz Khattak

Imran Khan's govt won't last a day if I don't want it to: Pervaiz Khattak
PM Imran Khan, PTI leaders condole Shahid Gondal's demise

PM Imran Khan, PTI leaders condole Shahid Gondal's demise
Pakistan to experience colder weather than usual in February, says PMD

Pakistan to experience colder weather than usual in February, says PMD
Bakhtawar Bhutto wedding: New pictures from the event go viral on social media

Bakhtawar Bhutto wedding: New pictures from the event go viral on social media
PM Imran Khan expresses grief over legendary actress Neelo Begum's death

PM Imran Khan expresses grief over legendary actress Neelo Begum's death

Latest

view all