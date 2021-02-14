Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Feb 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistanis lash out at Mohammad Hafeez for Sarfaraz jibe

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

Mohammad Hafeez (L) and former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (R). Photo: AFP

  • Hafeez and Sarfaraz were involved in a Twitter spat over Rizwan's century
  • PCB reportedly expressed unhappiness over the exchange between the two cricketers
  • Pakistan cricket fans defend Sarfaraz's performance on social media

Pakistanis on Twitter lashed out at Mohammad Hafeez for his jibe at former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, calling out the former for issuing unnecessary comments against the wicketkeeper batsman. 

A couple of days ago, Hafeez had congratulated Rizwan after the latter scored a quickfire century against South Africa in the first T20 of the series against South Africa. 

Sarfaraz had responded to Hafeez by telling him that everyone who plays for Pakistan and has played for the country in the past was the number one wicketkeeper which is why he got the chance to be selected for the national squad. 

However, some Pakistanis took to Twitter to remind Hafeez of Sarfaraz's accomplishments. 

One user reminded Hafeez how he was also "just a player" in Sarfaraz's Champions Trophy winning team. 

Another reminded Hafeez that Rizwan has a "long way to go". 

Another expressed his sadness over how people have forgotten Sarfaraz's services for Pakistan cricket. 

Another put it clearly: Hafeez is wrong. 

Another fan called out Hafeez for his performances, or lack of it. 

PCB tells both Sarfaraz, Hafeez to zip it

According to a Geo Super report, the PCB management has reportedly spoken to Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmed over their public spat on Twitter.

The duo have been told that the PCB officials were unhappy with the spat, also advising them to stay clear of controversies in future.


More From Sports:

Ali Zafar to feature in PSL 2021 music programme, confirms PCB

Ali Zafar to feature in PSL 2021 music programme, confirms PCB
South Africa defeat Pakistan by 6 wickets, preventing T20 series whitewash

South Africa defeat Pakistan by 6 wickets, preventing T20 series whitewash
Will PSL 2021 opening ceremony not take place in Pakistan?

Will PSL 2021 opening ceremony not take place in Pakistan?
Live streaming: Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Live streaming: Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I
Mohammad Hafeez posts cryptic tweet following Sarfaraz Ahmed's criticism

Mohammad Hafeez posts cryptic tweet following Sarfaraz Ahmed's criticism
PCB 'unhappy' after Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez's Twitter bickering

PCB 'unhappy' after Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez's Twitter bickering
Pak vs SA: Green shirts eye series win in second T20I

Pak vs SA: Green shirts eye series win in second T20I
Who is no 1?: Sarfaraz Ahmed responds to Muhammad Hafeez’s jibe

Who is no 1?: Sarfaraz Ahmed responds to Muhammad Hafeez’s jibe
PSL 2021 anthem wins Naseebo Lal new admirers

PSL 2021 anthem wins Naseebo Lal new admirers

PSL 2021: Watch Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig's 'Groove Mera' BTS video

PSL 2021: Watch Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig's 'Groove Mera' BTS video
Pak vs SA: Mohammad Rizwan thankful to Almighty after record performance in first T20

Pak vs SA: Mohammad Rizwan thankful to Almighty after record performance in first T20
PSL 6: Foreign players start assembling in Karachi ahead of first match

PSL 6: Foreign players start assembling in Karachi ahead of first match

Latest

view all