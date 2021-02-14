Pakistanis lash out at Mohammad Hafeez for Sarfaraz jibe

Mohammad Hafeez (L) and former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (R). Photo: AFP

Hafeez and Sarfaraz were involved in a Twitter spat over Rizwan's century

PCB reportedly expressed unhappiness over the exchange between the two cricketers

Pakistan cricket fans defend Sarfaraz's performance on social media

Pakistanis on Twitter lashed out at Mohammad Hafeez for his jibe at former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, calling out the former for issuing unnecessary comments against the wicketkeeper batsman.

A couple of days ago, Hafeez had congratulated Rizwan after the latter scored a quickfire century against South Africa in the first T20 of the series against South Africa.

Sarfaraz had responded to Hafeez by telling him that everyone who plays for Pakistan and has played for the country in the past was the number one wicketkeeper which is why he got the chance to be selected for the national squad.

However, some Pakistanis took to Twitter to remind Hafeez of Sarfaraz's accomplishments.

One user reminded Hafeez how he was also "just a player" in Sarfaraz's Champions Trophy winning team.

Another reminded Hafeez that Rizwan has a "long way to go".

Another expressed his sadness over how people have forgotten Sarfaraz's services for Pakistan cricket.

Another put it clearly: Hafeez is wrong.

Another fan called out Hafeez for his performances, or lack of it.

PCB tells both Sarfaraz, Hafeez to zip it

According to a Geo Super report, the PCB management has reportedly spoken to Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmed over their public spat on Twitter.

The duo have been told that the PCB officials were unhappy with the spat, also advising them to stay clear of controversies in future.





