Karachi University cancels four admissions on basis of fake documents

Picture of the Silver Jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. Photo: File

Karachi University cancels admission of four students for submitting fake documents

University says the documents were sent to the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi for verification after which it turned out they were forged

Disciplinary action is being taken against all four students, says KU

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has cancelled four admissions in the morning programme for the academic session 2021 on the basis of fake documents, the Directorate of Admissions in charge Dr Saima Akhtar said on Sunday.

Dr Akhtar said that supporting admission documents submitted by four candidates were sent to the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) for verification after which they were declared fake.



She said that a candidate named Saif-ur-Rehman, son of Qaiser Rehman had submitted a tampered marks sheet to get admission in BSc (H) in the Department of Chemistry. His admission form number was 362276.

Similarly, Muzammil Wahid, son of Abdul Wahid Mukhtar, submitted a forged marks sheet for admission in the Department of Chemistry. His admission form number was 357149.

Dr Saima Akhtar added that marks sheet of Amna Arshad, daughter of Hakeem Syed Arshad Hussain, was also found to be forced during the verification process. Her admission form number was 352781, while she was seeking admission in BA (H) English programme. Akin to that, Urooj Afsar, daughter of Muhammad Afsar Khan also tampered with her intermediate transcript. Her admission form number was 349193 and she was admitted to BEd (H) in Teacher Education.

"Disciplinary action is being taken against all four students," Dr Akhtar said.

