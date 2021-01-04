Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi University announces admission list of open merit morning programme 2021

Monday Jan 04, 2021

The University of Karachi. — APP/File
  • Students should submit a coloured printout of their enrollment form
  • Fees would be collected from January 06 to 15, 2021 — only at KU's UBL bank
  • Candidates should visit KU Gymnasium Hall along with necessary documents

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (UoK) has uploaded the admission list of the open merit for Morning Bachelor's and Master's Programme 2021 on the varsity’s official web portal, a statement said Monday.

The university asked successful candidates to check their form numbers on the web portal and directed them to download and fill their enrollment form and fee voucher from their online admission portal.

"The students should submit [a coloured] printout of their enrollment form," said the statement.

Candidates have been directed to visit the KU Gymnasium Hall along with the original marks sheet of their past exams and a character certificate, a copy of their computerised national identity card, a copy of the matriculation and intermediate certificates or mark sheet, original migration certificate/equivalence certificate (where applicable), and a scanned copy of the paid admission fee voucher should also be attached on the web portal.

The fees would be collected from January 06 to 15, 2021, and as per the government’s COVID-19 protocols, two days are allocated to every candidate for fee submission and those dates are also mentioned on the candidate’s fee voucher.

The candidates are directed to submit their fee within the allocated days and the admission fee would only be deposited at the United Bank Limited KU Campus Branch Counter at Gymnasium Hall. No other bank or UBL branch has been authorised to collect the form and fees from the candidates.

The candidates have to visit the admission committee counter, which has been set up at the KU Gymnasium, to verify the documents, after which students would be able to submit cash fees and enrollment form.

Claim forms acceptable from Jan 6 to Jan 8

The statement mentioned that those candidates, who are not satisfied with their result, could submit a claim form which is downloadable from the varsity's online admission portal.

The University of Karachi would accept the claim forms from January 06 to 08, 2021.

