pakistan
Sunday Feb 14 2021
By
Web Desk

AMAN 2021 exercise demonstrates Pakistan's commitment to peace: Naval Chief

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

Chief of the Naval Staff (CONS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi attends the 7th multinational AMAN 2021 naval exercise in Karachi, Pakistan, February 14, 2021. Geo News/via Geo.tv

  • CONS Adm Niazi says AMAN 2021 naval exercise reinforces regional maritime security, enhanced interoperability between navies
  • Adm Niazi highlights that Pakistan, as a responsible maritime state, is persistently contributing to regional peace and stability
  • Officers of the navy ships of Indonesia, Russia, and Sri Lanka highly acknowledged Pakistan Navy's efforts

KARACHI: The 7th multinational AMAN 2021 naval exercise "demonstrates Pakistan's commitment to peace", Chief of the Naval Staff (CONS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said Sunday, adding that it also reinforced regional maritime security and enhanced interoperability between regional and extra-regional navies.

Adm Niazi visited the ships of the foreign navies participating in the naval exercise AMAN 2021, according to a press release issued Sunday by the Pakistan Navy. The Naval Chief interacted with senior and commanding officers and was given briefings aboard the ships.

The admiral highlighted during his interactions that Pakistan, as a responsible maritime state, is persistently contributing to peace and stability in the region.

The naval chief appreciated the foreign navies' participation in the AMAN 2021 exercise to fulfil common resolve of "Together for Peace", noting that camaraderie generated herein would grow in future and bring the countries closer to the mutual goal of peace and prosperity.

Upon his arrival on board foreign visiting ships, Adm Niazi was warmly welcomed by senior and commanding officers and presented a guard of honour by contingents.

The naval chief visited the Indonesian Navy Ship KRI BUNG TUMO, Russian Navy Ship ADMIRAL GRIGOROVICH, and Sri Lankan Navy Ship GAJABAHU.

Read more: Pakistan appoints Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi as new naval chief

The senior and commanding officers of the respective ships highly acknowledged the Pakistan Navy's persistent efforts to bringing global navies towards the shared commitment of maritime peace, stability, and lawful order at sea.

During the other activities of the day, the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) under the auspices of Pakistan Navy organised the International Maritime Conference (IMC-21) under the theme, "Development of Blue Economy under a Secure and Sustainable Environment: A Shared Future for Western Indian Ocean Region."

