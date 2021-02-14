Little girl with PM Imran Khan in '94 photo to now serve as consultant at Shaukat Khanum

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday pictured with a group of children in this 1994 photo. — Instagram/Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared a photograph on Instagram from 1994 where he can be seen with a group of children.

Sharing an interesting tidbit about the photo, the prime minister said that the little girl dressed in blue will soon be joining Shaukat Khanum as a consultant.

"This little girl in blue is now a paediatric oncologist completing training in the US, and will start as a consultant with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Hospital (Lahore) in August," read the post.



PM Imran Khan has a tradition of sharing a throwback photo every few days, particularly Sundays.



Earlier in the day, he shared a memory from the 1987 tour of the Pakistan cricket team to England.

The premier, earlier this week, also shared an old and rarely-seen picture of himself with his cousins. That image showed a young PM Imran Khan standing with five cousins as they all smile towards the camera.

