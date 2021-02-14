Can't connect right now! retry
Little girl with PM Imran Khan in '94 photo to now serve as consultant at Shaukat Khanum

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday pictured with a group of children in this 1994 photo. — Instagram/Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared a photograph on Instagram from 1994 where he can be seen with a group of children.

Sharing an interesting tidbit about the photo, the prime minister said that the little girl dressed in blue will soon be joining Shaukat Khanum as a consultant.

"This little girl in blue is now a paediatric oncologist completing training in the US, and will start as a consultant with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Hospital (Lahore) in August," read the post.

PM Imran Khan has a tradition of sharing a throwback photo every few days, particularly Sundays.

Earlier in the day, he shared a memory from the 1987 tour of the Pakistan cricket team to England.

PM Imran Khan's latest throwback photo brings back memories from '87 England tour

The premier, earlier this week, also shared an old and rarely-seen picture of himself with his cousins. That image showed a young PM Imran Khan standing with five cousins as they all smile towards the camera.

PM Imran Khan posts rare throwback photo with his cousins

