Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Usman Buzdar wows Cholistan Jeep Rally with driving skills

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 15, 2021

  • Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar surprises participants of Cholistan Jeep Rally with driving skills
  • Buzdar says rally will be turned into an international event

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar surprised the participants of the Cholistan Jeep Rally with his expert driving skills.

The Punjab CM's speed left his protocol cars behind.

Read more: Hub Rally organisers hope to bring Formula One to Pakistan

The provincial minister said that the Cholistan Jeep Rally will be made an international event. He said he gets pleasure from driving on "such a good track".

He said people from all over the world should come to the rally and show their skills on the track.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab's education minister tests COVID-19 positive

Punjab's education minister tests COVID-19 positive
Pakistan records remittances over $2b for eighth consecutive month

Pakistan records remittances over $2b for eighth consecutive month
Fawad Chaudhry asks top court to take notice of Sindh CM's statement on winning Senate seats

Fawad Chaudhry asks top court to take notice of Sindh CM's statement on winning Senate seats
Pakistan starts registration of citizens over age of 65 for COVID-19 vaccination

Pakistan starts registration of citizens over age of 65 for COVID-19 vaccination
Pakistani envoy presents credentials to UAE's VP Sheikh Mohammed

Pakistani envoy presents credentials to UAE's VP Sheikh Mohammed
Senate polls: After Balochistan fiasco, Sindh PTI leaders object to award of ticket to Vawda, Abro

Senate polls: After Balochistan fiasco, Sindh PTI leaders object to award of ticket to Vawda, Abro
Warning letters sent to 263 Punjab officers for not addressing public complaints

Warning letters sent to 263 Punjab officers for not addressing public complaints
K2 expedition: Important press conference about Ali Sadpara, other missing mountaineers today

K2 expedition: Important press conference about Ali Sadpara, other missing mountaineers today
Women’s Action Forum condemns 'unconstitutional' RTI Amendment Bill 2021

Women’s Action Forum condemns 'unconstitutional' RTI Amendment Bill 2021
Twitter up in arms over Sheikh Rasheed's comment saying govt 'tested tear gas' on protesters

Twitter up in arms over Sheikh Rasheed's comment saying govt 'tested tear gas' on protesters
Troops of Karachi Corps continue Jidar-ul-Hadeed exercise in Thar desert

Troops of Karachi Corps continue Jidar-ul-Hadeed exercise in Thar desert
Little girl with PM Imran Khan in '94 photo to now serve as consultant at Shaukat Khanum

Little girl with PM Imran Khan in '94 photo to now serve as consultant at Shaukat Khanum

Latest

view all