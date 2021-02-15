Watch: Usman Buzdar wows Cholistan Jeep Rally with driving skills

Monday Feb 15, 2021
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar surprised the participants of the Cholistan Jeep Rally with his expert driving skills.
The Punjab CM's speed left his protocol cars behind.
The provincial minister said that the Cholistan Jeep Rally will be made an international event. He said he gets pleasure from driving on "such a good track".
He said people from all over the world should come to the rally and show their skills on the track.