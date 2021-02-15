Watch: Usman Buzdar wows Cholistan Jeep Rally with driving skills

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar surprises participants of Cholistan Jeep Rally with driving skills

Buzdar says rally will be turned into an international event



Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar surprised the participants of the Cholistan Jeep Rally with his expert driving skills.

The Punjab CM's speed left his protocol cars behind.

The provincial minister said that the Cholistan Jeep Rally will be made an international event. He said he gets pleasure from driving on "such a good track".

He said people from all over the world should come to the rally and show their skills on the track.