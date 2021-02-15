Can't connect right now! retry
Parineeti Chopra says film industry stirs rivalry between heroines

Parineeti Chopra says perception that no two actresses can get along well is entirely wrong 

Parineeti Chopra weighed in on the unforgiving competition and rivalry that exists between actresses. 

Dispelling the notion that no two actreses can be friends in an interview with Zoom TV, Chopra said, "This thing of women, actresses especially, not really getting along and being insecure is mostly industry-created and trade-created. I have had amazing experiences. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl had four girls, Shuddh Desi Romance had two girls, Golmaal Again had me and Tabu ma’am."

The Girl on the Train starlet went on, "“I have worked in various places where so many women and ‘heroines’ were cast together. The discussion was always like, ‘Oh, do ladkiyaan (two girls)?’ I am like, ‘Yeah but also teen ladke (three boys). Why don’t we talk about the boys?’ Competition is between artists, it is not male or female."

On being compared to American actress Emily Blunt, who essayed the same character in the Hollywood movie, Chopra said, "I didn’t approach The Girl on the Train with the apprehension of being compared to Emily Blunt. She is a towering actress and I knew that since I was doing the official Indian remake, comparisons were bound to happen.”

