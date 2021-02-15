Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bridging rift with Queen Elizabeth with baby news?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marked Valentine's Day by announcing they are expecting their second child

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are aiming to mend ties subtly with Queen Elizabeth with their pregnancy announcement.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked Valentine's Day by announcing they are expecting their second child.

Shortly after the news, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that read, "Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and entire family are delighted and wish them well."

It is reportedly said that Meghan and Harry told Queen Elizabeth before making a public announcement, in an attempt to extend an olive branch to her.

The couple's big news follows the arrival of Princess Eugenie's baby boy five days ago.