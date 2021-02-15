Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bridging rift with Queen Elizabeth with baby news?

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marked Valentine's Day by announcing they are expecting their second child

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are aiming to mend ties subtly with Queen Elizabeth with their pregnancy announcement. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked Valentine's Day by announcing they are expecting their second child.

Shortly after the news, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that read, "Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and entire family are delighted and wish them well."

It is reportedly said that Meghan and Harry told Queen Elizabeth before making a public announcement, in an attempt to extend an olive branch to her.

The couple's big news follows the arrival of Princess Eugenie's baby boy five days ago.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds reveals fan letter on film 'Deadpool's fifth anniversary

Ryan Reynolds reveals fan letter on film 'Deadpool's fifth anniversary
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s Valentine’s Day PDA-filled photo with wife wins hearts

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s Valentine’s Day PDA-filled photo with wife wins hearts
US actors Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honoured on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

US actors Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honoured on Hollywood's Walk of Fame
Ertugrul's Artuk Bey poses for picture with Osman Bey actor

Ertugrul's Artuk Bey poses for picture with Osman Bey actor

Tristan Thompson goes all out for Khloe Kardashian on Valentine's Day

Tristan Thompson goes all out for Khloe Kardashian on Valentine's Day
Queen Elizabeth caught off-guard by Meghan Markle's sudden baby announcement

Queen Elizabeth caught off-guard by Meghan Markle's sudden baby announcement

Madame Tussauds gives Meghan Markle's wax figure mommy makeover after pregnancy news

Madame Tussauds gives Meghan Markle's wax figure mommy makeover after pregnancy news
What will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's second child's nationality be?

What will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's second child's nationality be?
John Oliver on the possibility of another pandemic and how to prevent it

John Oliver on the possibility of another pandemic and how to prevent it
Priyanka Chopra gives her two cents on nepotism debate in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra gives her two cents on nepotism debate in Bollywood
Diana becomes a front-running name for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s baby

Diana becomes a front-running name for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s baby
Priyanka Chopra misses husband Nick Jonas on Valentine’s Day

Priyanka Chopra misses husband Nick Jonas on Valentine’s Day

Latest

view all