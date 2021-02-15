Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 15 2021
Ertugrul's Artuk Bey poses for picture with Osman Bey actor

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Turkish actor Ayberk Pekcan, who essayed the role of Artuk Bey in hit TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul", on Sunday shared a picture with the cast of "Kurulus:Osman".

In the photo shared on Instagram, Ayberk is seen posing with Burak Ozcivit, who plays Osman Bey, other actors. 

Erturgul is being currently aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ayberk's character is admired by millions of Ertugrul fans due to his alliance with the protagonist.




