PMC shares important update on medical universities final admission lists

The Pakistan Medical Commission's logo. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Monday shared an important update on the list of public medical universities that were asked to share their final lists of admitted students.

"Important announcement regarding final lists of admitted students requested by PMC from provincial admitting universities," tweeted the commission.

PMC said that the universities that had not shared their lists of admitted students include:

1. Khyber Medical University, KP

2. Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Sindh

3. University of Health Sciences, Punjab