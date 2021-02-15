Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 15 2021
Aiman Khan serves style goals in striped suit

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan certainly has enviable style as she can pull off anything and everything.

Taking to her Instagram, the stunner shared snaps of herself dressed to the nines as she rocked a striped suit with a pair of heels.

The look was finished off with a pair of statement earrings and a simple necklace. 

According to the caption, the diva's outfit was from her clothing line that she created with her sister Minal Khan. 

Fans were blown away with her stunning look as she was showered with compliments. 

Take a look:




