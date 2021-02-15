Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Trainor welcomes baby boy with husband Daryl Sabara

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Singer Meghan Trainor welcomed her first child with husband Daryl Sabara on February 8 but made the announcement on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the Lips Are Movin singer shared adorable photos of her baby boy.

"This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!" the new mom shared.

"Riley 7lbs 8oz 2/8/21 [email protected]_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I'm so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world," the proud dad raved.

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Gal Gaddot reacts to Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' trailer

Gal Gaddot reacts to Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' trailer

Prince William and Kate Middleton asked to renounce royal titles

Prince William and Kate Middleton asked to renounce royal titles

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates 'bloody' Valentine's Day with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates 'bloody' Valentine's Day with Megan Fox
Noman Ijaz chooses to keep mum about backlash on TV drama 'Dunk'

Noman Ijaz chooses to keep mum about backlash on TV drama 'Dunk'
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds poke fun at each other on Valentine's Day

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds poke fun at each other on Valentine's Day
Ryan Reynolds reveals heartwarming fan letter on film 'Deadpool's fifth anniversary

Ryan Reynolds reveals heartwarming fan letter on film 'Deadpool's fifth anniversary
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s Valentine’s Day PDA-filled photo with wife wins hearts

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s Valentine’s Day PDA-filled photo with wife wins hearts
US actors Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honoured on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

US actors Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honoured on Hollywood's Walk of Fame
Ertugrul's Artuk Bey poses for picture with Osman Bey actor

Ertugrul's Artuk Bey poses for picture with Osman Bey actor

Tristan Thompson goes all out for Khloe Kardashian on Valentine's Day

Tristan Thompson goes all out for Khloe Kardashian on Valentine's Day
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bridging rift with Queen Elizabeth with baby news?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bridging rift with Queen Elizabeth with baby news?
Queen Elizabeth caught off-guard by Meghan Markle's sudden baby announcement

Queen Elizabeth caught off-guard by Meghan Markle's sudden baby announcement

Latest

view all