Bollywood
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar found dead

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar, who worked in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Akshay Kumar's Kesari allegedly committed suicide on Monday, Indian media reported.

Sandeep Nahar’s wife informed police that they recovered her husband’s body with two others in a hanging condition.

Before taking the extreme step, Nahar shared a disturbing video on his Facebook handle a long suicide note.

He said in the suicide note that he was going to die by suicide, adding that no one from his family should be made responsible for his actions.

According to Indian media, Nahar had been going through a lot of personal as well as professional problems.

