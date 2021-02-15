Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Feb 15 2021
By
Web Desk

PCB making PSL franchises pay for Pakistani players’ flight: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 15, 2021

  • PCB making franchises pay for Pakistan players' flight, say sources
  • Source says expense will be Rs200,000 per player
  • The arrival of players for the first match of PSL 6 is in full swing and some franchises also start training today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board is charging the Pakistan Super League franchises for a chartered flight from Lahore to Karachi for those Pakistani players who were playing the T20 series against South Africa, The News reported Monday.

PCB is responsible for these expenses, a source was quoted as saying. The source said if a player is participating in the T20 series in Lahore and belongs to Sindh, it is the responsibility of the PCB to bear the expenses of the player's flight after they are relieved of their "national duty".

“It will cost us Rs200,000 per player,” the source said.

Pakistan team players will directly go to the bio-secure bubble after they reach Karachi today (Monday).

Read more: PSL 2021 opening ceremony to feature Atif Aslam, Imran Khan, and Humaima Malik

Meanwhile, the arrival of players for the first match of PSL 6 is in full swing and some franchises also start training today.

National Stadium main venue and the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre will be utilised for practice. However, no publicity is being done this time outside the Karachi airport because of security issues. 

The initial 20 matches of the 34-match showpiece will be staged at the National Stadium until March 7. Matches will then be played in Lahore for the second phase which will be held from March 10 to 22.

