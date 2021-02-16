Aiman Khan claps back at those questioning her massive Instagram following

Aiman Khan refuted claims about her buying her Instagram followers

Pakistani actor Aiman Khan is one of the most followed stars in the industry with her colossal fan-base consisting of over eight million people.

During her recent appearance on Time Out with Ahsan Khan, the Mann Mayal star, 22, refuted claims about her buying her Instagram followers.

The talk show host asked the diva if her following is organic or whether she specifically aimed to create content that would one day lead her to the big number.

“My Instagram following is 100% organic, I don’t know why people even question that,” she responded.

“I joined Instagram when there were very few people on the app. And my followers grew progressively. I have never planned my content. There are times when I don’t even have pictures to post. I just post when I have something and that works for me,” she added.