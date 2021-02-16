Katy Perry gears up for American Idol’s ‘Let Music Reign’

Grammy award winning singer Katy Perry has brought her A game into American Idol’s Let Music Reign hosted by ABC Network and fans are going crazy over her behind the scenes Queen of Hearts ensemble.

The ensemble consists of a flared sky blue dress that goes all the way to her feet and white, pink and red decorated 3D hearts all across her body, an appropriate choice given its Valentine's Day premiere date.

Check it out below:

The first ever post about the upcoming show came ahead of Valentine’s Day and included a rundown of the judges as well as a sneak peek into this year’s lineup.

In the collection of clips Katy could be heard sharing words of encouragement and wisdom to a girl at the brink of tears. She claimed, “I want you to believe that you are worth it.”



