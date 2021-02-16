Kangana Ranaut recounts rising from the 'bad days of the past' like a phoenix

Kangana Ranaut is no stranger to making the headlines every day

Kangana Ranaut recounted the horrors of her life and sought pride in successfully escaping all of them to become who she is today.

The Thalaivi actress and film-maker is no stranger to making the headlines every day with her explosive tweets that bring forth the most shocking things about her past life or her highly opinionated statements on contemporary politics.

Recently, the three times national award-winning actress tweeted about the obstacles she had to face during the inception of her career. With an unsupportive father, Kangana recounted leaving home at 15 to chase after her dreams.

In a tweet, the 33-year-old actress wrote, “Left home at the age of 15 my father refused to help me in my struggle, was on my own, was captured by underworld mafia at 16, At 21 I had squashed all villains in my life, was a successful actress a national award winner owner of my first house in Mumbai city posh location Bandra.”

The Tanu Weds Manu star only recently drew parallels between herself and Hollywood actresses Meryl Streep.

“I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride," she wrote.