Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Khawaja Asif shifted to hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

  • PML-N leader Khawaja Asif shifted to Mayo Hospital
  • Asif was brought to the medical facility after he complained of trouble seeing clearly
  • "After an examination, we found his eyes have developed cataract," says hospital chief executive

Veteran politician and PML-N leader Khawaja Asif was taken to Lahore's Mayo Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Tuesday.

Hospital chief executive Prof Asad Aslam told Geo News that Asif was brought to the medical facility after he complained of eye-sight issues. "After an examination, we found his eyes have developed cataract."

He said that the PML-N leader is healthy and he has undergone other necessary tests including one for COVID-19. The reports are expected in 24 hours, following which a decision to carry out a cataract operation would be taken.

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the PML-N stalwart in Islamabad on allegations of him possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

More From Pakistan:

'Aman': Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes

'Aman': Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes
6 in 10 Pakistanis believe PTI-led govt will complete 5 years: Gallup survey

6 in 10 Pakistanis believe PTI-led govt will complete 5 years: Gallup survey
PM Imran Khan shares story of winning International Cricketer of the Year prize in 1989

PM Imran Khan shares story of winning International Cricketer of the Year prize in 1989
IMF to release $500 million to Pakistan after reforms pending executive board approval

IMF to release $500 million to Pakistan after reforms pending executive board approval
HEC announces last date for Law Admission Test's online registration

HEC announces last date for Law Admission Test's online registration
Islamabad court asks authorities to verify driving license of Kashmala Tariq's son

Islamabad court asks authorities to verify driving license of Kashmala Tariq's son

IHC orders restoration of playground 'illegally' allotted to lawyers by March 23

IHC orders restoration of playground 'illegally' allotted to lawyers by March 23
Ensuring fair elections is ECP's constitutional duty, says Supreme Court

Ensuring fair elections is ECP's constitutional duty, says Supreme Court
PTI to work for prosperity of Pakistan's farmers, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

PTI to work for prosperity of Pakistan's farmers, says Firdous Ashiq Awan
Indian media, leadership run by 'jokers', says federal minister Fawad Chaudhry

Indian media, leadership run by 'jokers', says federal minister Fawad Chaudhry
Twitter lavishes praise on Zara Naeem for topping ACCA exam worldwide

Twitter lavishes praise on Zara Naeem for topping ACCA exam worldwide
PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested amid by-polls in Karachi's PS-88

PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested amid by-polls in Karachi's PS-88

Latest

view all