Khawaja Asif shifted to hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif shifted to Mayo Hospital

Asif was brought to the medical facility after he complained of trouble seeing clearly



"After an examination, we found his eyes have developed cataract," says hospital chief executive



Veteran politician and PML-N leader Khawaja Asif was taken to Lahore's Mayo Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Tuesday.



Hospital chief executive Prof Asad Aslam told Geo News that Asif was brought to the medical facility after he complained of eye-sight issues. "After an examination, we found his eyes have developed cataract."

He said that the PML-N leader is healthy and he has undergone other necessary tests including one for COVID-19. The reports are expected in 24 hours, following which a decision to carry out a cataract operation would be taken.

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the PML-N stalwart in Islamabad on allegations of him possessing assets beyond known sources of income.