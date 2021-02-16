Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles reportedly calls Meghan Markle 'Tungsten'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Prince Charles gave a meaningful nickname to his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle upon her marriage to his son Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales, according to a media outlet, called the Duchess of Sussex 'Tungsten', the name of a metal which is known for its immense strength.

Prince Charles reportedly believed that the Duchess of Sussex, like a metal, is “tough and unbending”. 

Prince William and Harry's father reportedly lauded Meghan Markle for her strength and the backbone she provided to the Duke of Sussex after coming in his life.

However, from an outside perspective, the nickname which Charles bestowed Prince Harry's sweetheart might have indicated that they were not on the best of terms.

The Archie's parents, who have just announced they are expecting their second child, also pay whole respect to the senior royal. Prince Charles also volunteered to walk Meghan down the aisle for her wedding when her own father Thomas Markle was unable to attend.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle looking for ‘very different’ role for baby no. 2

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle looking for ‘very different’ role for baby no. 2
Prince Harry ‘in a tricky position’ stuck between Meghan Markle and royal family

Prince Harry ‘in a tricky position’ stuck between Meghan Markle and royal family
BLACKPINK’s Rosé touches on her plans for a YouTube channel

BLACKPINK’s Rosé touches on her plans for a YouTube channel
Kardashian Jenner clan give stamp of approval to Kendall Jenner's man Devin Booker

Kardashian Jenner clan give stamp of approval to Kendall Jenner's man Devin Booker
BLACKPINK amasses major YouTube win with ‘Icecream’ MV

BLACKPINK amasses major YouTube win with ‘Icecream’ MV
James Corden touches on his dream of becoming ‘ripped’ like Dwayne Johnson

James Corden touches on his dream of becoming ‘ripped’ like Dwayne Johnson
Halsey receives love from beau Alev Aydin on Valentine’s Day

Halsey receives love from beau Alev Aydin on Valentine’s Day
Cardi B gets candid about relationship with Offset

Cardi B gets candid about relationship with Offset
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive interview seen as betraying Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive interview seen as betraying Queen
Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo

Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo
Insiders touch on Prince Harry’s feelings towards second pregnancy

Insiders touch on Prince Harry’s feelings towards second pregnancy
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's bombshell interview raise fears over monarchy

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's bombshell interview raise fears over monarchy

Latest

view all