Prince Charles reportedly calls Meghan Markle 'Tungsten'

Prince Charles gave a meaningful nickname to his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle upon her marriage to his son Prince Harry.



The Prince of Wales, according to a media outlet, called the Duchess of Sussex 'Tungsten', the name of a metal which is known for its immense strength.



Prince Charles reportedly believed that the Duchess of Sussex, like a metal, is “tough and unbending”.

Prince William and Harry's father reportedly lauded Meghan Markle for her strength and the backbone she provided to the Duke of Sussex after coming in his life.

However, from an outside perspective, the nickname which Charles bestowed Prince Harry's sweetheart might have indicated that they were not on the best of terms.

The Archie's parents, who have just announced they are expecting their second child, also pay whole respect to the senior royal. Prince Charles also volunteered to walk Meghan down the aisle for her wedding when her own father Thomas Markle was unable to attend.