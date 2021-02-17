Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
Archie thriving since Prince Harry, Meghan Markle moved to the US

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie is turning into a firecracker as he nears his second birthday.

A source spilled the beans about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son and how he is hitting all the milestones quite rapidly ahead of his second birthday.

“Archie is growing fast. He’s talking up a storm now and he’s very active. Harry’s even started teaching him how to kick a ball,” said the source to HollywoodLife.

It was further revealed that Archie, seventh in line to the British throne, is thriving ever since the couple moved across the pond to California.

This comes only days after the pair announced that they were expecting their second child soon. Their spokesperson released a photo and a statement via People, that read: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

