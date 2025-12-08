Sabrina Carpenter trades Short N’ Sweet Tour fits for sophisticated look

Sabrina Carpenter left behind her dazzling, modern cuts and stylish bodysuits for an all-American classic.

Over the weekend the Espresso hitmaker donned a beautiful dress from the Ralph Lauren collection on an important occasion.

On Saturday, December 6, the Grammy Award winner made a stunning appearance in an elegant dress at Variety’s ninth annual Hitmakers celebration.

The 26-year-old actress-turned pop star donned a cream-coloured archival Ralph Lauren spring 2003 gown.

The a strapless figure-fitted dress featured a wallpaper-like fabric with floral finishings and embroidery.

The blonde beauty styled her locks in loose, tousled curls, with her signature blush and a deep, rosy pink lip.

She was honoured with the Hitmaker of the Year award, which was presented by longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

In addition to the Please Please Please chart topper, other singers including Tate McRae, Addison Rae, Madison Beer, Blackpink star Rosé and more also turned out for the star-studded event.

This marked a major event for Carpenter since she has officially wrapped up her Short n’ Sweet tour a few weeks ago following 72 shows.

It is pertinent to note that during the tour, she stunned fans with a slew of custom-made bodysuits. The Girl Meets World alum wore city-themed bodysuits at several stops, each one featuring something quintessential to the place she was performing in.

She debuted sparkling, tailor-made bodysuits inspired by Nashville, L.A., New York and more.

For her Halloween special concert, Carpenter switched things up with themed looks, stepping onstage dressed as Wonder Woman, Barbie, and even excited fans with a playful Fred Flintstone outfit.