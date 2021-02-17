'Pawri hori hai' influencer Dananeer Mobeen wants to become a CSS officer one day

Influencer Dananeer Mobeen says she is “very academically oriented” and is confident of giving her CSS exam

The 19-year-old says her name is an old Arabic name which means ‘ daulat ’ (wealth)

Mobeen says her video went viral as it helped people “express themselves”

Dananeer Mobeen, the woman behind the viral 'pawri hori hai' video, aspires to a life in public service and hopes to one day become a CSS officer.



The 19-year-old, whose video has taken over the internet by a storm, said she recently got done with her A Levels and is in the process of applying for universities. She said her main goal in life is to apply for the CSS exam.

“After I’m done with my bachelors, I will be doing my CSS,” Dananeer told Geo Pakistan.

Dananeer said she is receiving offers from everywhere since her video went viral. The host said Dananeer could take up one of those offers and go on another adventure.

“It can be an adventure but I know what I want to do and I’m very sure about doing CSS,” said the content creator. She said she is “very academically oriented” and knows what she’s doing and is confident of getting it done.

The content creator credited her family, saying she considers herself “lucky” that they supported her even before her video went viral.

The 19-year-old was also asked about what her name means, to which she said it was an old Arabic name which meant ‘daulat’ (wealth).

Video helps people ‘express themselves’



The hosts had asked the 19-year-old why she thinks her video went viral, and she responded saying it helped people “express themselves”.

“I think this video clicked because it helps you express yourself. These three sentences can fit at any point or situation of your life,” said Dananeer. She added that whoever saw the video was able to relate to it and execute a version showcasing their lives.

“The reason behind this video was that whoever sees it enjoys it,” said the 19-year-old.

Dananeer had gone viral, last week, and her video has been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and others.

"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she could be seen saying in the video.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihorihai trending on Twitter.