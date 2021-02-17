Gambling quarrel at snooker club kills two in Gujranwala

According to the police, the incident took place in the city's Dhale area



The altercation was caused due to a gambling bet on a snooker game



Police shifted the bodies to DHQ Hospital for an autopsy



Two men were shot dead and one was injured in a firing incident at a snooker club when a gambling deal went wrong in Gujranwala, Geo News reported Wednesday.



The police said the incident took place in the city's Dhale area where a dispute broke out between the young men over a gambling deal during a snooker game.

Read more: 7 dead, 9 injured as truck and passenger van collide in Khushab

Police said that the accused, Shamshad and Zeeshan, shot and killed Adeel and Tanzeel, while one person was injured.

The accused fled the scene.

Police shifted the victim's bodies to DHQ hospital for an autopsy.