Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Gambling quarrel at snooker club kills two in Gujranwala

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

  • According to the police, the incident took place in the city's Dhale area
  • The altercation was caused due to a gambling bet on a snooker game
  • Police shifted the bodies to DHQ Hospital for an autopsy

Two men were shot dead and one was injured in a firing incident at a snooker club when a gambling deal went wrong in Gujranwala, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The police said the incident took place in the city's Dhale area where a dispute broke out between the young men over a gambling deal during a snooker game.

Read more: 7 dead, 9 injured as truck and passenger van collide in Khushab

Police said that the accused, Shamshad and Zeeshan, shot and killed Adeel and Tanzeel, while one person was injured.

The accused fled the scene.

Police shifted the victim's bodies to DHQ hospital for an autopsy.

More From Pakistan:

Technological progress set back due to judicial activism, Fawad Chaudhry regrets

Technological progress set back due to judicial activism, Fawad Chaudhry regrets
Asad Umar urges frontline healthcare workers to register for coronavirus vaccine

Asad Umar urges frontline healthcare workers to register for coronavirus vaccine
Aman 2021: The importance of Pakistan’s multinational naval drill

Aman 2021: The importance of Pakistan’s multinational naval drill
Senate elections: ECP kickstarts scrutiny process of nomination papers

Senate elections: ECP kickstarts scrutiny process of nomination papers

'Pawri hori hai' influencer Dananeer Mobeen wants to become a CSS officer one day

'Pawri hori hai' influencer Dananeer Mobeen wants to become a CSS officer one day
Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent members to UNSC

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent members to UNSC
'PTI leaders happy over Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest,' claims Saeed Ghani

'PTI leaders happy over Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest,' claims Saeed Ghani
7 dead, 9 injured as truck and passenger van collide in Khushab

7 dead, 9 injured as truck and passenger van collide in Khushab
PTI govt's austerity drive saves 49% expenditure of PM House: official document

PTI govt's austerity drive saves 49% expenditure of PM House: official document
PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh booked under anti-terror law

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh booked under anti-terror law
Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR
PPP candidates secure victory in Sanghar, Karachi by-polls

PPP candidates secure victory in Sanghar, Karachi by-polls

Latest

view all