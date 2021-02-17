Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan's latest snap gets praise from Ertugrul's Gulsim Ali

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan certainly knows what every girl should have in their wardrobe.

The stunner is often seen wowing fans with her enviable sense of style.

Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh star could be seen dropping jaws in a gorgeous black saree.

She also shared that all a girl should have is the gorgeous ethnic wear and for obvious reasons, she seems to be right. 

"This is all we need, a black saree in our closet," she captioned the post.

Fans couldn't help but sing praises of the stunner for looking like an absolute dream.

Even Gülsim Ali, star of Turkish historical drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul, complimented the beauty.

"So so beautiful," she said. 

Take a look:



