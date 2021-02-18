Can't connect right now! retry
PML-N leader Senator Mushahidullah Khan passes away aged 68

PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan was unwell for quite a long time. Geo.tv/via The News/Files
  • Senator Mushahidullah Khan has passed away in Islamabad at the age of 68, PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair confirms
  • Zubair adds that Senator Mushahidullah was unwell for quite a long time
  • The late senator was a federal minister under the previous government and ranked among the PML-N's senior-most leaders

KARACHI: Senator Mushahidullah Khan has passed away in Islamabad, Geo News reported early Thursday morning, citing PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair.

Senator Mushahidullah was unwell for quite a long time, added Zubair, who is also the spokesperson for PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

The late senator was a federal minister under the previous government, he added, noting that he was among the senior-most leaders of the party.

Following Senator Mushahidullah's demise, Maryam Nawaz said she was "shattered to hear the sad news".

"Senator Mushahidullah Khan, MNS’s loyal and exceptional companion left us. Will never be able to forget his fatherly affection & love. Huge huge loss.

"May Allah SWT shower upon him every blessing that HE has reserved for the afterlife. Ameen," she wrote on Twitter.

