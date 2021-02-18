Former PPP senator sentenced to two years in prison for submitting fake degree

Former senator convicted for submitting a fake degree



The court sentenced former Senator Yasmeen Shah to two years in prison. She also has to pay a fine of Rs5,000



Shah had submitted a fake BA degree in the 2003 Senate election



BADIN: A district and sessions court convicted a former senator for submitting a fake degree, Geo News reported Thursday.

Badin sessions court judge Javed Abbasi delivered the verdict. He sentenced former Senator Yasmeen Shah to two years in prison. She was also fined Rs5,000.

Read more: Senate polls: ECP rejects PTI's objection over Yusuf Raza Gilani's nomination papers

Shah was arrested and sent to jail after the court pronounced its verdict in the case. She had submitted a fake BA degree in the 2003 Senate election.

The Election Commission Pakistan had filed a reference in the sessions court against Shah. They were told to withdraw her allowances, including her salary.

Shah and her husband Ali Bakhsh Shah also ran in the 2008 and 2013 general elections but were defeated when they left the PML-F in 2015 and later joined PPP.