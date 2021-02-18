'Pawri Hori Hai' girl Dananeer Mobeen urges people to be happy for others

PawriHoriHai girl Dananeer Mobeen. Photo: Dananeer Mobeen Instagram.

Dananeer Mobeen says she has received a lot of love since her video went viral

"Izzat aur zillat sirf Allah ke hath may hai," she writes

Her 'Pawri Hori Hai' video has gone viral, generating recreations from various celebrities in Pakistan



Dananeer Mobeen, the Instagram influencer from the viral 'Pawri Hori Hai' meme has a message for her followers and fans-- be happy for others when they succeed.

The influencer took to her Instagram story to urge her followers to be happy when others achieve success or happiness in life.

"Izzat aur zillat sirf Allah ke hath may hai, jisko chahay jab de [Honour and dishonour is in the hands of Allah, He can give to whoever He wishes]," she wrote on Instagram.

Dananeer said that everyone had their own destiny and it wasn't possible for anyone to steal another person's fortune or favour.

"Your good intentions will come in handy for you in future," she wrote.

The influencer, however, clarified that she was just sharing a random message and that nothing untoward had happened.

"It was just a thought that I wanted to share with you guys," she wrote. "I've received an abundance of love ever since it all started," Dananeer added.

Last week, the young influencer's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter.

"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she could be seen saying in the video.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter for a few days.

Yashraj Mukhate recreates viral song

After taking Pakistani social media by storm, the trend #PawriHoriHai (parrrty ho rahi hai) has gone across the border and to everyone's delight, it has turned into a catchy song.

Yashraj Mukhate, who is popular for turning viral videos and clips from TV shows and movies into upbeat, funny songs, had also turned #PawriHoriHai into a catchy number.

“From today, I am not going to party, but I will 'pawri' because party won't be as fun as pawri," Mukhate wrote in Roman Urdu on Instagram.