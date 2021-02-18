Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Zalmi owner Javed Afridi's video call with Esra Bilgic sends internet into frenzy

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

The internet was set abuzz after Afridi shared a screenshot of his video call with the Turkish star on his Instagram story. Photo Courtesy: Jang

Amid speculations regarding famous Turkish actress and Ertugrul's female lead Esra Bilgic joining Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi as the brand ambassador, fans were intrigued to see a video call between Bilgic and Zalmi's owner Javed Afridi on Thursday.

The internet was abuzz after Afridi shared a screenshot of his video call with the Turkish star on his Instagram story while submitting a caption: "Pleasure catching up with you Esra."

Following the update, the screenshot was widely shared on social media platforms where fans were seen making guesses about Esra joining the Zalmi squad.

Read more: PSL 2021: Mahira Khan re-appointed as brand ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi

Two days ago, Peshawar Zalmi announced Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as its brand ambassador for the sixth edition of the league. But the move left fans scratching their heads as they expected the Turkish star to take lead as the brand ambassador of the franchise this time.

However, sources confirmed to Images that talks with Bilgic are still underway and a "final outcome is expected in a few days".

Most fans have speculated that the video call was related to the same development as Esra can be seen wearing the same black shirt that was donned by Mahira Khan when she was announced as the brand ambassador by Afridi on his Twitter account two days back.

Fans now await an official announcement in this regard.

More From Sports:

Sarfaraz comments on Mohammad Hafeez controversy

Sarfaraz comments on Mohammad Hafeez controversy
Video: When Shoaib Akhtar bowled Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar on consecutive deliveries

Video: When Shoaib Akhtar bowled Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar on consecutive deliveries
PSL 2021: Kamran Akmal warns former teammate Hasan Ali of tough competition

PSL 2021: Kamran Akmal warns former teammate Hasan Ali of tough competition
PSL 2021: Erin Holland 'very disappointed' on not joining commentary panel

PSL 2021: Erin Holland 'very disappointed' on not joining commentary panel
PSL 2021: Roads won’t be blocked for Karachi matches, SHC told

PSL 2021: Roads won’t be blocked for Karachi matches, SHC told
Babar Azam named among 11 most expensive players on The Hundred draft list

Babar Azam named among 11 most expensive players on The Hundred draft list
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed says Quetta Gladiators' success 'more important than individual glory'

PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed says Quetta Gladiators' success 'more important than individual glory'
South Africa's Faf du Plessis says goodbye to Test cricket

South Africa's Faf du Plessis says goodbye to Test cricket
David Gower and others join PSL’s star studded commentary panel

David Gower and others join PSL’s star studded commentary panel
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Afridi aspires to reclaim best-bowler title

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Afridi aspires to reclaim best-bowler title
PSL 2021: PCB announces ticket prices and spectator protocols

PSL 2021: PCB announces ticket prices and spectator protocols
Shahid Afridi promises 'not to let fans down' in PSL 2021

Shahid Afridi promises 'not to let fans down' in PSL 2021

Latest

view all