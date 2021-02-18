PSL 2021: Zalmi owner Javed Afridi's video call with Esra Bilgic sends internet into frenzy

The internet was set abuzz after Afridi shared a screenshot of his video call with the Turkish star on his Instagram story. Photo Courtesy: Jang

Amid speculations regarding famous Turkish actress and Ertugrul's female lead Esra Bilgic joining Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi as the brand ambassador, fans were intrigued to see a video call between Bilgic and Zalmi's owner Javed Afridi on Thursday.

The internet was abuzz after Afridi shared a screenshot of his video call with the Turkish star on his Instagram story while submitting a caption: "Pleasure catching up with you Esra."

Following the update, the screenshot was widely shared on social media platforms where fans were seen making guesses about Esra joining the Zalmi squad.



Two days ago, Peshawar Zalmi announced Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as its brand ambassador for the sixth edition of the league. But the move left fans scratching their heads as they expected the Turkish star to take lead as the brand ambassador of the franchise this time.

However, sources confirmed to Images that talks with Bilgic are still underway and a "final outcome is expected in a few days".



Most fans have speculated that the video call was related to the same development as Esra can be seen wearing the same black shirt that was donned by Mahira Khan when she was announced as the brand ambassador by Afridi on his Twitter account two days back.

Fans now await an official announcement in this regard.