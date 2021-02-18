Virat Kohli joins 'Pawri Hori Hai' bandwagon

Indian batsman Virat Kohli participates on the #Pawrihorahihai bandwagon. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Virat Kohli

After celebrities around the world were seen recreating the viral video of the Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen on social media, India's cricket team captain Virat Kohli has jumped on the bandwagon as well.

Read more: 'Parrrty horahi hai': Celebrities recreate viral video of teenage influencer

The cricketer posted his advertisement for a shoe brand on Twitter where he can be seen holding up the shoe and enacting the viral meme.

Earlier, celebrities like former cricketer Wasim Akram and actor Saba Qamar did a recreation of the "Pawri Hori Hai" meme as well.

Pawri Hori Hai trend goes viral

Earlier this week, young influencer Dananeer Mobeen's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter.

Read more: 'Pawri horahi hai': Meet the new social media sensation Dananeer Mobeen

"Yeh hamari car hai aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari party horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she can be seen saying in the video.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter.