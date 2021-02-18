Can't connect right now! retry
Two arrested in kidnapping of foreign nationals, theft probe

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

  • Police make headway in foreign nationals' kidnapping probe 
  • Arrest two people in Gujranwala, using their vehicle numbers
  • Suspects stole cryptocurrency worth Rs14.7 million 

Making progress, the police have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in abducting and depriving two foreign nationals of their cryptocurrency worth millions of rupees.

The incident occurred in Lahore where Swiss and German citizens were abducted, and the suspects stole Rs14.7 million worth of cryptocurrency from them. A person, Rana Irfan, is suspected of inviting foreigners to Lahore by tricking them into making an investment.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered at the Race Course Police Station, Irfan invited Stephen and Maria to Lahore and kidnapped them, along with three others, from a local five-star hotel as he took them on a ride "to show them the city".

Read more: Bitcoin rises above $50,000 to a new record high

The suspects rubbed some powder on the foreigners' bodies and threatened to expose them as drug smugglers, after which they transferred Rs14.7 million to their account.

Police said that two accused were taken into custody from Gujranwala with the help of their vehicle numbers. The main accused will also be arrested soon, it added.

