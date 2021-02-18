Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Kim Kardashian sets parenting arrangements as Kanye West moves out

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s looming divorce has caught the attention of a number of fans and sources have flocked to the scene to explain their dynamic regarding the children.

A source has come forward to touch on the current state of Kanye and Kim’s relationship adding that the rapper is very much an active part of his children’s lives despite a looming divorce hanging over his head.

According to People magazine the insider revealed, "He still wants to play a huge role in their lives and Kim would never discourage that.” The only reason Kim has been holding off on pulling the trigger in the first place is because "she wants to make sure she's making the right decision for the kids” and “At this point in time, there is no rush for the paperwork to be finalized."

A second source also came forward to shed light on their current living arrangement and revealed that Kanye has officially moved out of Kim’s minimalistic abode and, "He is no longer living at the house with Kim and the kids. When he sees the kids, he meets them elsewhere."

