Friday Feb 19 2021
Scotland's showman Craig Ferguson expresses joy over being 29 years sober

Friday Feb 19, 2021

Scotland’s one of the most celebrated television host, comedian, author and actor, Craig Ferguson, is celebrating 29 years of being sober.

Taking to microblogging website, the social media star and famed TV host said, “I got sober when I was 29. 29 years ago today.”

“My heartfelt gratitude to all of you who made this possible.”

The long-sober comedian is known for his thoughtful words on alcoholism and sobriety. For him, the feeling of being sober for so long is nothing short of an opportunity to hold celebration. And it’s a personal hallmark to him, to say the least.

Some of his epic monologues and stories that are exclusively related to his sobriety and the past must be still fresh in his fans’ memories.

His fans admired him also for showing compassion to Britney Spears while she was passing through some difficult times mostly thanks to her mental distress.

People still miss his show The Late Show With Craig Ferguson and want him to resume it. But, he does not agree with the idea.

As of now, the Scott is heading up ABC's trivia game show The Hustler. The shows goes on air Thursday nights at 10:00 p.m. ET.

