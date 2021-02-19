Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL 2021: Karachi Commissioner

Commissioner Naveed Ahmed Shaikh chaired a meeting on Thursday to review arrangements for the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League.

Karachi commissioner says PSL is a national event, so everyone must make all-out efforts to ensure its success.

Seating arrangements for the spectators will be made in accordance with the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Special arrangements are made to avoid gridlock on the roads around the stadium.

KARACHI: The local administration on Thursday reviewed arrangements for the first leg of the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League which is starting from tomorrow at the National Stadium Karachi (NSK).

A statement issued by the Commissioner Karachi office said that Commissioner Naveed Ahmed Shaikh chaired a meeting at his office during which it was decided that foolproof security will be ensured for the tournament.

The officials were informed that the seating arrangements for the spectators will be made by the National Stadium administration strictly in accordance with the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The meeting reviewed the arrangements made for security, traffic management, parking, electricity supply, street lights’ installation, cleanliness, shuttle service and the observance of the coronavirus SOPs.

Read more: Roads won’t be blocked for Karachi matches, SHC told

Traffic plan

Due to the expected traffic congestion during the matches, the meeting decided that special arrangements will be made to avoid gridlock on the roads around the stadium so that vehicles and pedestrians do not face any difficulties.

The commissioner asked the relevant officials to ensure that the alternative routes are managed in accordance with the convenience of the commuters.

The meeting also decided that Sharea-e-Faisal and the roads leading to the NSK will be cleaned and beautified, displaying portraits and cardboard cut-outs of the players.

Read more: An overview of Lahore Qalandars' squad for PSL 2021

Parking for spectators

The meeting was also briefed about the parking arrangement and the shuttle service.

District East Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfan Salam told the meeting that the parking arrangements have been made at the Hakim Said Ground and the National Coaching Centre.

Commissioner Naveed Shaikh asked all the officials to play their role in making the PSL’s sixth edition a successful event in the city.

He said that the PSL is a national event, so every department concerned and relevant official must make all-out efforts to ensure its success.