Senate polls: ECP to ask candidates for affidavits for not taking bribes

Friday Feb 19, 2021

  • ECP will ask for written assurance from candidates
  • Candidates will assure ECP of not violating Constitution
  • ECP continues scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates 

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will ask senate candidates to fill out affidavits to assure the body that they will not take bribe over party tickets, reported The News on Friday.

The affidavit will also make it liable for the candidates to inform the ECP if anyone approaches them for horse-trading.

The publication reported that the candidates will have to submit a written assurance, mentioning that they will not carry out any corrupt practice violating the Constitution or law and avoid taking or giving bribe during the polls in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Read more: ECP rejects PTI's objection over Yusuf Raza Gilani's Senate nomination papers

Meanwhile, on Thursday the Election Commission continued its scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidates for the March 3 Senate elections.

A total of 170 candidates had filed their nomination papers in the ECP for the elections on 48 seats in the Upper House of the Parliament.

According to details, 29 candidates from Punjab, 39 from Sindh, 51 from KP, 41 from Balochistan and 10 from the federal capital Islamabad had submitted their nomination papers.

Read more: ECP kickstarts scrutiny process of Senate candidates nomination papers

As per the schedule, the candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on February 20 and the last date for disposing of these appeals is February 23.

The revised list of candidates will be published on February 24. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on February 25. 

