Friday Feb 19 2021
Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun celebrates 26th birthday

Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun celebrates 26th birthday

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, received love and sweet wishes as she celebrated her 26th birthday on Thursday.

Gulsim turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling picture to thank her fans for their love and birthday greetings.

Posting the picture, the actress captioned it, “26” with a birthday cake emoji.

“Thank you for all your wishes,” she said and added “I love you” followed by heart emoticon.

“Thank you for all your wishes dear friends, love you all,” Gulsim further said.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Commenting on the post, Gulsim’s fellow Turkish actress Aslıhan Güner said, “My dear angel heart, beautiful face, good person, happy birthday, have a nice year, have a great age I love you sooo much”.

