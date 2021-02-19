Meghan Markle's half sister recalls last conversation with her in bombshell tell-all

Samantha Markle revealed her last conversation with Meghan Markle after her divorce

Meghan Markle's relations with estranged father, Thomas Markle, and his kids have turned sour over the years.



More recently, the Duchess of Sussex's half sister Samantha penned a tell-all auto-biography in which she detailed their relationship.

Recalling her last conversation with the Duchess, Samantha wrote it happened two years after she parted ways from ex-husband Trevor Engelson.

"It seemed as though she was excited to hear from me," Samantha recalled, blaming their frequent missed communication of their "completely different schedules" at the time.

After she became royalty, Samantha claimed Meghan changed.

"Somewhere along the line, she had changed," she wrote. Samantha added their father Thomas seemingly saw the differences in Meghan's demeanor too, allegedly saying "she's not the same" anymore.

