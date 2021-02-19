Queen Elizabeth strips Meghan Markle, Prince Harry of royal titles, Buckingham Palace confirms

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry no longer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Queen Elizabeth confirms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been stripped of their royal titles a year after quitting the royal family, an official statement from the Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday.



At the end of the 12-month Megxit review, the British monarch has ordered Harry and Meghan to no longer use their titles and give up their royal patronages as well.

The statement issued by Buckingham Palace read, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.



"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family," the statement further added.

Meanwhile, the royal family articulated its thoughts on Meghan and Harry's definitive exit.

The announcement ended by saying, "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family."

Meghan and Harry left the royal family to settle in the US for good with their son Archie in the beginning of 2020.