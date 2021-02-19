Can't connect right now! retry
Experts touch on Prince Harry’s working blueprint for Princess Charlotte: report

Experts have recently came forward to shed light on Prince Harry’s perfect blueprint for the ‘spare to the heir’ Princess Charlotte.

This claim was brought forward by royal commenter Camilla Tominey in the documentary, William and Kate: The Journey.

There she claimed, “I’m sure all eyes will be on Charlotte — in fact, there’ll be even more scrutiny for her because she’s female.”

“Princess Charlotte’s birth has heralded a new era of girl power into the British Royal Family. After Queen Elizabeth II’s reign is over, the prospect of three male Kings means the Royal Family will not see a female on the throne for many years to come.”

“How lovely to have Charlotte bringing up the rear — she’s rather unkindly called the ‘Spare to the Heir’, as Prince Harry is. But, as he has proved himself, it’s a role you can make your own.”

