Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 19 2021
By
Web Desk

PML-N in the lead in hotly-contested NA-75 by-polls, unofficial results show

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 19, 2021

PML-N candidate Nosheen Iftikhar is in the lead by a considerable margin in the NA-75 Sialkot by-polls held on Friday, according to unofficial, preliminary results.

According to preliminary data obtained by Geo News from 123 polling stations, PML-N is in the lead with 33,600 votes.

PTI candidate Ali Asjad Khan has so far obtained 28,732 votes.

By-polls were also held in NA-45 Kurram-I, PP-51 Gujranwala-I and PK-63 Nowshera-III.

NA-45 Kurram-I unofficial results

Unofficial results obtained for Kurram from 84 polling stations showed that independent candidate Haji Syed Jamal is ahead with 11,620 votes.

PTI candidate Malik Fakhar Zaman is in second place with 10,971 votes thus far.

PP-51 Gujranwala-I unofficial results

Unofficial results from 85 polling stations of the Gujranwala constituency showed that PML-N's Begum Talat Mahmood is in first place with 28,082 votes.

PTI's Chaudhry Yousuf, meanwhile, was in second place with 21,516 votes.

PK-63 Nowshera-III unofficial results

Unofficial results from all 102 polling stations in the Nowshera constituency showed that PML-N's Ikhtiyar Wali has won the election with 21,122 votes.

PTI's Mian Umar managed to obtain 17,023 votes, according to the preliminary results.

More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

By-elections: PTI members caught 'red handed' with 'stolen votes', claims PML-N

By-elections: PTI members caught 'red handed' with 'stolen votes', claims PML-N
Maryam urges PML-N supporters to 'guard their vote' as counting in by-polls begins

Maryam urges PML-N supporters to 'guard their vote' as counting in by-polls begins
Kashmore police arrest main suspect in Umme Rubab case

Kashmore police arrest main suspect in Umme Rubab case
Jahangir Tareen 'convincing PTI lawmakers to vote for party in Senate polls': PTI MNA Raja Riaz

Jahangir Tareen 'convincing PTI lawmakers to vote for party in Senate polls': PTI MNA Raja Riaz
Senate election: Pervaiz Rashid challenges rejection of nomination papers by ECP

Senate election: Pervaiz Rashid challenges rejection of nomination papers by ECP
PM Imran Khan says Opposition trying to 'buy' PTI lawmakers after all PDM efforts 'failed'

PM Imran Khan says Opposition trying to 'buy' PTI lawmakers after all PDM efforts 'failed'
NA-75 Daska by-election: Two dead, 2 injured as PTI, PML-N workers clash

NA-75 Daska by-election: Two dead, 2 injured as PTI, PML-N workers clash
Russian envoy to Afghanistan meets Gen Bajwa, lauds Pakistan's role in regional peace

Russian envoy to Afghanistan meets Gen Bajwa, lauds Pakistan's role in regional peace
Raza Rabbani tells SC there is a difference between horse-trading and political alliances

Raza Rabbani tells SC there is a difference between horse-trading and political alliances
Former MQM leader Mohammad Anwar passes away in London

Former MQM leader Mohammad Anwar passes away in London
UN experts condemn India for ending Kashmir’s autonomy, weakening minority rights

UN experts condemn India for ending Kashmir’s autonomy, weakening minority rights
Punjab govt announces schools exam schedule

Punjab govt announces schools exam schedule

Latest

view all