PML-N in the lead in hotly-contested NA-75 by-polls, unofficial results show

PML-N candidate Nosheen Iftikhar is in the lead by a considerable margin in the NA-75 Sialkot by-polls held on Friday, according to unofficial, preliminary results.



According to preliminary data obtained by Geo News from 123 polling stations, PML-N is in the lead with 33,600 votes.

PTI candidate Ali Asjad Khan has so far obtained 28,732 votes.

By-polls were also held in NA-45 Kurram-I, PP-51 Gujranwala-I and PK-63 Nowshera-III.



NA-45 Kurram-I unofficial results



Unofficial results obtained for Kurram from 84 polling stations showed that independent candidate Haji Syed Jamal is ahead with 11,620 votes.

PTI candidate Malik Fakhar Zaman is in second place with 10,971 votes thus far.

PP-51 Gujranwala-I unofficial results

Unofficial results from 85 polling stations of the Gujranwala constituency showed that PML-N's Begum Talat Mahmood is in first place with 28,082 votes.

PTI's Chaudhry Yousuf, meanwhile, was in second place with 21,516 votes. PK-63 Nowshera-III unofficial results Unofficial results from all 102 polling stations in the Nowshera constituency showed that PML-N's Ikhtiyar Wali has won the election with 21,122 votes. PTI's Mian Umar managed to obtain 17,023 votes, according to the preliminary results.



More to follow.

